Haryana IPS officer seeks voluntary retirement for ‘devotional service of Lord Krishna’

A senior IPS officer of Haryana cadre, Bharti Arora, has sought voluntary retirement from the service to “dedicate the rest of her life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna”.

Confirming the move, a senior officer of state police told The Indian Express that Arora’s request was being examined.

A 1998 batch IPS officer, Arora is currently working as Inspector General of Police, Ambala range. She has sought retirement from the service with effect from August 1 when she will turn 50. She has applied for voluntary retirement under rule 16 (2) of All India Service (DCRB) Rules, 1958. In a letter addressed to Haryana Chief Secretary, Arora said, “My service has been my pride and passion. I am very grateful to this service for providing me the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to grow. My gratitude to the state of Haryana for showing me the right path. Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the Holy Saints like Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi Saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna.”

The officer has further requested to relax the period of prior notice of three months as per provisions of the rules. She had joined the service as an IPS officer on September 7, 1998.

A senior police officer said the state government will take a call on her request once the police department examines it.