Haryana IPS officer picks 25 villages to make them drugs, violence free

An IPS officer of Haryana, Rakesh Kumar Arya, who is currently serving as the IGP of Hisar range, has picked 25 villages under his jurisdiction that he plans to make drugs free.

Arya said he will himself monitor all the efforts in the anti-drugs crusade, starting from identifying drug addicts to their treatment, as well as launching a campaign against the smuggling of drugs.

A 2003 batch IPS officer, Arya (45) says he will himself visit these villages to interact with the villagers to review the outcome of the campaign periodically. “Apart from breaking the supply chain of drugs, we want to check its demand too by making coordinated efforts,” Arya told The Indian Express.

First of all, as part of the campaign, five villages have been identified in every district which are most affected by drugs and violence. A dedicated team of 5-6 policemen will be formed for every district under the supervision of DSP and ASP level officers. Woman officers and officers who can impart a human touch have been included in the team, says Arya.

Initially, the team members will sit with the villagers, including youngsters, to have a discussion around the problem of drugs and violence. Then, a village level committee will be formed which will conduct door-to-door surveys to identify possible drug addicts. The committee will note down all details, including age of the person concerned, since when they have been addicted, type of drug they take, its source and financial condition of the family.

The police team next, with the help of this committee, will make every effort to bring these addicts out of the web of addiction by arranging for their counseling and medicines. Psychiatrists and psychologists from the district government hospitals will be called for these sessions. Efforts will be made to ensure that these addicts are provided with some jobs so that they are occupied in their life. On the other hand, people found indulging in peddling drugs will be motivated to come out of it. The policemen will keep an eye on those who don’t fall in line and strict legal action will be initiated against them.

Officials from the IGP office will also visit these villages to inspire the youths to stay away from drugs and violence. Cultural functions will be organised, apart from sports events for every age-group, with sources saying that scripts for street-plays on drugs had already been drafted. The best performing youngsters in the campaign and addicts, who give up drugs, will be honoured by senior police officers.

The addicts who are cured of their old ways will be inspired to launch sanitation campaigns, tree plantation or social service in other forms. The youths will be updated about the recruitment in police and Army. As part of the campaign, people will be made aware about the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments. After ensuring results, a board will be displayed in the village concerned stating “My village, my pride: drug and violence-free village”.