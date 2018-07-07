Haryana invites Gujarat for International Gita Mahotsava

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana has invited Gujarat to become partner state for the International Gita Mahotsava to be organised in the state from December 7-23 this year.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to his Gujarat counterpart in this regard. Soon after receiving the confirmation from the Gujarat government, according to the officials, both states would start preparations for the Mahotsava, sources said.

In his letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Khattar said that from 2016, the state government had been organising the Gita Jayanti Mahotsava at international level. ens

