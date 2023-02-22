scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Haryana: INLD MLA Abhay Chautala moves HC against suspension order

Abhay Chautala, in his petition, has contended that the Speaker did not bring a motion regarding the suspension and has, therefore, not acted in accordance with the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Abhay Chautala also alleged that the action of the Speaker in this matter was malafide, unconstitutional, unjust, and unfair.
INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to set aside Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s order barring him from attending the House for two days.

Chautala, in his petition, has contended that the Speaker did not bring a motion regarding the suspension and has, therefore, not acted in accordance with the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Chautala also alleged that the action of the Speaker in this matter was malafide, unconstitutional, unjust, and unfair.

“As per Rule 104-A and 104-B, the speaker cannot pass the order of suspension for more than the remainder of the day of the session and cannot pass the same without bringing the motion on the floor of the house,” the petition stated.

The petition filed by Chautala is yet to come up for hearing.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:33 IST
