Haryana initiates major upgrade of state aircraft operations and safety systems

The Civil Aviation Department has issued a fresh e-tender inviting specialised aviation consultancy firms to prepare, revise, obtain statutory approvals for and maintain all mandatory operational and safety manuals required under current aviation regulations.

The Haryana Government has taken a significant step towards modernising and strengthening its official aviation operations by initiating a comprehensive overhaul of the regulatory, operational and safety framework governing its state-owned aircraft fleet. The development comes in the wake of recent air crash fatalities in Baramati, which claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, and in Ahmedabad in June 2025.

It signals the state government’s intent to upgrade not only its aircraft but also the entire ecosystem that supports their operation, bringing Haryana’s aviation practices in line with the latest standards prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other regulatory bodies.