Haryana initiates major upgrade of state aircraft operations and safety systems

The Haryana Government has taken a significant step towards modernising and strengthening its official aviation operations by initiating a comprehensive overhaul of the regulatory, operational and safety framework governing its state-owned aircraft fleet. The development comes in the wake of recent air crash fatalities in Baramati, which claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, and in Ahmedabad in June 2025.
The Civil Aviation Department has issued a fresh e-tender inviting specialised aviation consultancy firms to prepare, revise, obtain statutory approvals for and maintain all mandatory operational and safety manuals required under current aviation regulations.
It signals the state government’s intent to upgrade not only its aircraft but also the entire ecosystem that supports their operation, bringing Haryana’s aviation practices in line with the latest standards prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other regulatory bodies.
Technical bids for the project are scheduled to be opened on February 10, following the submission deadline of February 9.
Currently, the Haryana government operates a mixed fleet of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft used for official travel, emergency response, administrative duties and governance-related mobility. The fleet includes a Beechcraft King Air B200 GT Fusion fixed-wing aircraft (registration VT-HCA), an EC145 C2 helicopter (VT-HRY) and a more advanced H145 D3 helicopter (VT-HYR).
An officer said that “as aircraft technology evolves and regulatory oversight becomes more rigorous, there is a growing need to continuously update operational manuals, safety documentation and compliance procedures. These documents form the backbone of aviation safety, defining how aircraft are flown, maintained, secured and managed during routine and emergency operations”.
“Modern aircraft require equally modern systems of documentation, risk management and regulatory compliance. This initiative is aimed at future-proofing Haryana’s aviation operations,” another senior officer from the department said.
“By strengthening its aviation foundation now, the state aims to ensure smoother operations, higher safety standards and readiness for future technological and operational advancements in civil aviation,” he added.
Once finalised, the project is expected to mark a significant milestone in the professionalisation of Haryana’s civil aviation operations, the officer said.
