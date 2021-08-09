Haryana sets I-Day gatherings limit at 1000 people

The Haryana government has allowed a gathering of maximum 1000 persons including invitees and spectators during the Independence Day events to be held across the state on August 15.

As per the order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, the events will be organised in all district headquarters and sub-divisional levels with “grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm but with requisite preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic”

“Gatherings of invitees/ spectators at the district/sub-divisional level Independence Day functions to be held on August 15, 2021 in the state shall not be of more than 1000 persons subject to strict observance of requisite social distancing, Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and wearing of masks,” Vardhan, also the acting chairperson of State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, said in the order.

“It is also advised that these functions be held preferable in stadiums/ police lines/open spaces which have a seating capacity of more than 5000 persons so that adequate social distancing norms could be observed,” the order further noted.

All the deputy commissioners of 22 districts in Haryana have been instructed to work out the modalities of implementing the order issued in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in wake of the Independence Day celebrations.

In another order pertaining to extension of Covid-19 lockdown called as Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, the state government has withdrawn the night curfew imposed from 11 pm till 5 am on all days till August 23.

The state government, on August 8, had extended the lockdown till August 23. However, more relaxations were offered and all restrictions on timings of operation for shops, restaurants and malls were lifted for the fortnight (till August 23).