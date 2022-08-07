Haryana inching closer to PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, says Khattar

August 7, 2022 10:55:26 pm
Urging the Union government that it should promote natural farming in the country, in the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog today at New Delhi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar narrated how Haryana’s per-capita income is highest among the major states of the country.
Khattar said, “Haryana government under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the state will usher in a new era of sustainable economic growth and equitable social and regional development” assuring NITI Aayog cooperation of the state “in achieving the target of India becoming a $ 5 trillion economy”.
“Despite being a small state Haryana has made a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Per capita income of Haryana is Rs 2,74,635, which is highest among the major states. Haryana is also included in the leading states of the country on the parameters of economic development. Since 2015-16 to 2020-21, the state’s growth rate has continuously been seen over 6%. Haryana’s manufacturing growth rate is 10 percent, which is highest in the country. Offices of 400 Fortune companies of the world are set up in Gurugram. Haryana is also the largest software exporting state in the country. In terms of providing logistics facilities to industries, Haryana is placed at second position in the country and first in North India”, Khattar said.
“More than half the state comes under NCR. To promote business and industrial sector, we are developing the region as Logistic Hub. Haryana is included in top achievers category in the recently released State Ease of Doing Business ranking. For its work in MSME sector, Haryana has been ranked third in the country, while in the NITI Aayog’s Innovation Index, Haryana has been ranked among top 3 states of the country”, Khattar added.
He said, “Haryana is the first state to have launched a special scheme to promote the cultivation of dates and dragon fruit. Under this scheme, a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh per hectare is provided for the cultivation of dragon fruit.”
He added that Haryana has set a target to implement National Education Policy-2020 by 2025.
