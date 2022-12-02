Haryana clears incentive-based draft policy for scrapping old vehicles

The Haryana government Thursday approved a draft policy for scrapping old petrol and diesel-run vehicles, which will also offer incentives, including a rebate on registration fee, of a new vehicle. The policy, to be effective for five years, will be in sync with the voluntary vehicle fleet modernization programme of the Government of India to encourage the scrapping of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Under the policy, the vehicles which have completed the critical age of 10 and 15 years in case of diesel and petrol variants, respectively shall be scrapped. An incentive-based system will be introduced to facilitate phasing out the unfit vehicles. Furthermore, dis-incentives will be utilized to make use of old unfit vehicles, a costly affair,” an official spokesperson said.

“Under the policy, an exemption to the extent of 10 per cent of the motor vehicle tax chargeable or 50 per cent of the scrapped value, whichever is lower, will be granted. It will also offer up to 25 per cent rebate in registration fee of new vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

After the critical age, a higher fitness fee shall be charged to the vehicles as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. “Environment compensation charge and road risk charge will be levied at the rate of Rs 1 per CC (cubic capacity) at the time of fitness testing for vehicles which have completed critical age. All other transport services like transfer, hypothecation alteration, NOC etc shall be extended to the vehicles of critical age at a fee rate of Rs 100 more than the fee rate for other vehicles,” the spokesperson added.

The registered vehicle scrapping facilities shall be encouraged to be established purely through private investment, the spokesperson said, adding, “the draft policy is inspired by the idea of a circular economy that depends on re-use, sharing and repair, refurbishment, re-manufacturing, and recycling of resources to create a closed-loop system by minimizing use of resources, generation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions”

Haryana to e-auction vanity numbers

Meanwhile, the state government said the transport department will introduce the system of e-auction of preferential registration numbers.

The transport department has put in place a system of assigning of preferential registration marks (numbers) to non-transport vehicles through e-auction and to transport vehicles on a first come first serve basis and assigning of ordinary registration marks by random generation using a computer system.

“This will help to enhance transparency while assigning preferential marks to the general public and also help to enhance the state exchequer in terms of fees and revenue to be paid by the vehicle owners of non-transport vehicles for getting the preferential registration marks online,” the spokesperson said.

The registration marks (numbers) are presently assigned randomly through a software on the Parivahan portal but for assignment of the preferential registration marks, a formula of first come first serve was prescribed under the rules.

Sometimes on a particular date and time, more than one applicant applies for the grant of a specific preferential mark leading the staff in a fix to decide as to which applicant has submitted the application first and to whom the mark can be assigned, This sometimes resulted into an awkward position as both applicants raised their claim on the said number. Therefore, it has been decided to introduce the e-auction of preferential marks, the spokesperson added.