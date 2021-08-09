‘Haryana In UK’ celebrates Neeraj Chopra’s gold in London

With the entire country jubilant over Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, the Haryana In UK Association, a social body of Haryana natives there, held celebrations in London.

On Saturday, Neeraj clinched a gold medal with a stunning throw of 87.5m in the men’s javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics.

Haryana In UK Association president Kuldeep Ahlawat said, “We watched and celebrated Chopra’s performance together in London. I had the opportunity to meet Neeraj at Athletics World Championship in London in 2017. He is a down to earth and humble sportsperson. Great Milkha Singh would have been proud of Neeraj today for fulfilling his lifelong dream of seeing Indian flag unfurl in athletics in the Olympics.”