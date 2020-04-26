Haryana: In Majri village, families without ration cards yet to receive help from govt

While the total number of ‘poor households’ (with income less than 1.80 lakh) amounts to 407 in the village, only 139 possess ration cards. While the total number of ‘poor households’ (with income less than 1.80 lakh) amounts to 407 in the village, only 139 possess ration cards.

Neelam Kumari (34), an Anganwadi worker tasked with conducting a survey of Majri village, has been frequenting the mini-secretariat for two weeks now with lists of as many as 268 families who do not have ration cards. However, every time Kumari visits the office, she is handed a new form to fill, even as village residents are yet to receive any ration. “I am a resident of the village myself. After the survey was conducted, the poor families were supposed to get rations, but instead I keep getting new forms to fill,” she says.

On her fifth visit to the office on Saturday, she was assured that the ration will be supplied to the families as soon as the list is updated online.

While economically weaker families in possession of ration cards can easily avail rations using their cards from their local ration depot, those without the card are being surveyed under an initiative by the Centre, to be provided with free ration packets as well.

When asked about the forms, Vishal Saini, District Social Welfare Officer, said, “Yes a form called ‘distress ration form’ was issued and then taken back within a few hours. No such form is required to be filled now.”

“It has been more than a month since the lockdown came into effect. I have been to our anganwadi office almost six times but to no avail. I don’t have any money and I haven’t received a single grain of ration. The people I have been loaning from have denied me any further help. Hum gareeb log sab taraf se marr rahe hain, kahi se bhi araam nahi hai”, said Om Prakash (31) who used to drive an auto before lockdown was imposed. Prakash does not possess a ration card.

A group of almost 20 women also reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday asking for ration. According to them, the DC assured them that they will be provided rations soon. DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja was unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile such complaints have risen in several parts of the district with villagers claiming they have not received any ration despite possessing ration cards. “A black marketing of rations provided to depot holders is going on. Even though I go with my ration card, the local depot holder denies giving it to me and asks me to fill forms each time”, said Mahesh Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Billah village in Panchkula.

“I have been frequenting the DC office for work related to ration distribution. Each time I have seen, the BJP workers and close associates volunteering to help to administration. It is at their behest, that decisions regarding who should be given how much ration are passed”, said Karundeep Chaudhary, who stood for an MLA post past election.

