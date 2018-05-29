Haryana: In Jind, government cancels kurki of 14 farmers’ land

Fearing political fallout, the state government has intervened to stop kurki (auction) of land of those farmers who have failed to repay their loans. Recently, officials of the cooperative department had started issuing kurki notices to farmers in different parts of the state.

An cooperative department official confirmed that they had cancelled the purposed auction of land belonging to 14 farmers in Jind district which was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. These farmers were from villages like Kandela, Rajpura and Shahpur. They are largely small or

marginal farmers.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express Monday that Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar had urged the government to stop auction of farmers’ land in Jind and Rohtak district apparently to avoid criticism from the opposition parties. When contacted, Dhankar said: “Only that much of land should be mortgaged by banks which is equal to the loan amount in value. The rest of the land should be left with the farmer so that he can try to repay the loan by selling only a portion of it in extreme conditions. Further, the cooperative societies should not ask for more than double of the principal loan amount from the farmers.”

Meanwhile, Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (earlier Land Mortgage Bank) Managing Director Naresh Goyal said: “We have identified about 93,000 ‘defaulter’ farmers who had taken loans from land development banks while the defaulting amount is around Rs 1500 crore.” Majority of bad loans, however, belong to cooperative banks of Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. (HARCO bank).

Cooperative bank officials said that they give several chances to the farmers before issuing kurki notices to them.

“Even after issuing a notice, if the farmer concerned comes forward to repay his loan just before the auction, the kurki process is stopped immediately,” added an official.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App