Haryana: In House, BJP MLA flashes photos of Congress leaders protesting outside his house

A BJP legislator from Haryana Tuesday once again alleged that Congress workers were instigating the protests outside the members of the saffron party and its ruling alliance partner JJP in state and, to press home his point, also flashed some photographs in the Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing budget session. Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel also claimed that people who were protesting outside his residence and have threatened to kill him were Congress office bearers.

Soon after the Question Hour concluded and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked members to resume discussion on the budget, Goel stood up and started flashing pictures of the protestors outside his residence. On Monday too, Goel had raised the issue leading to heated exchange between members of treasury and opposition benches.

Refuting Goel’s accusations, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he had apprised the House Monday that no Congress MLA was instigating anybody to lodge protest against any of the ruling party’s members.

After a brief exchange of words between the Opposition and treasury benches on the issue, the discussion on budget resumed.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij said that accountant general has been requested to audit the complaints of irregularities being received from the municipal corporations of Faridabad and Gurugram.

Responding to a question Vij said, “The Accountant General was requested to audit the entire record of the last five years of the two corporations. All the facts will be revealed after the receipt of audit report. In Faridabad, any irregularities related to LEDs and other matters would be investigated by a high-level committee”.

Vij, who also holds the portfolio of technical education, added, “YMCA University has taken possession of the land from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation. After this, the university has applied for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, which is awaited. The construction work will start after obtaining the NOC. A budget of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the year 2020-21 for the university”.

In reply to another question, Vij, who also holds Health portfolio, said, “Proposal to renovate and upgrade the old civil hospital of Gurugram to build a 500-bed hospital is under consideration. Construction work will begin on completion of all the necessary formalities”.

Responding to another question, Haryana’s parliamentary affairs minister, Kanwar Pal reiterated government’s commitment to control pollution. “In places identified by the state government to control pollution, Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, Commission for Air Quality Management and Central Pollution Control Board are adhering to instructions issued by Classified Response Action Plan and they are being implemented in the National Capital Region. To control pollution, state has put a ban on the registration of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the districts of National Capital Region. In addition, to improve the quality of air emission, the state has restrained the brick kiln units, which are functioning without the zigzag technology. Besides this, regular monitoring of water flowing in rivers and drains is also being done by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board”.

Elaborating more steps that the government is taking to curb pollution, Kanwar Pal added, “Haryana State Pollution Control Board has banned the use of furnace oil throughout the state. In addition, the use of pat-coke has been banned for all industries, except for lime kilns and cement plants. Board has established 24×7 Control Room at Gurugram for resolving the complaints pertaining to air pollution in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Besides this, air quality monitoring has been introduced in the National Capital Region districts with high traffic congestion. In addition, the Board is monitoring the ambient air quality through five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations in Faridabad, the information of which is available online”.

“Directions have been given to set up online monitoring plants on air emissions and industrial effluents in Faridabad. These plants have been installed by 101 industrial units, whose online data are linked with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board servers, which are being displayed in real time”, Kanwar Pal added.