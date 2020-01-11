Haryana: In 2 years, 45% jump in crimes against women

On the increasing number of cases of sexual violence against women, Khattar said that efforts should be made by the families, NGOs, and other organizations for imparting the moral value of respecting women among the youth. On the increasing number of cases of sexual violence against women, Khattar said that efforts should be made by the families, NGOs, and other organizations for imparting the moral value of respecting women among the youth.

In a span of two years, the cases of crime against women have shot up by 45 per cent in Haryana, as per latest figures released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) for 2018. Cases of crime against women have increased to 14,326 in 2018 from 9839 in 2016. With 26 cases of murder after rape, Haryana is among top four states led by Assam with 66 such cases.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attributed the rise in numbers to more women freely lodging their complaints after opening of 34 women police stations in Haryana. “Earlier due to the lack of dedicated women police stations, the victims did not have the courage to report the crime against them but now with these police stations, the victims are coming forward to report every crime,” Khattar said in Panchkula.

He even suggested the NCRB to conduct a survey to know how many people were satisfied with the registration of complaints by the police. Khattar said that the police officers have also been directed to register the complaint of every crime reported to them and ensure that justice is delivered to every victim.

On the increasing number of cases of sexual violence against women, Khattar said that efforts should be made by the families, NGOs, and other organizations for imparting the moral value of respecting women among the youth.

However, Haryana Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja said that ever since the BJP came to power in the state, crimes against women have increased manifold and NCRB data proves the same.

She said that according to NCRB, 9511 cases of crime against women were registered in 2015. It translated to about 26 cases daily. This increased to 9,839 in 2016, or 27 crimes per day and in the year 2017, it further increased to 11,370, meaning more than 31 crimes against women were committed every day. For In 2018, the figure is 14,326 crimes against women, that is, an average of 39 such cases everyday.

Selja said as per the NCRB, from 1099 rape cases in 2017, the numbers have increased by more than 17 per cent in 2018 with 1296 such cases reported.

Selja alleged that the Haryana government has neither a policy for women safety nor any intention to control crimes against women.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that “the incompetence of BJP government in Haryana has led the peaceful state in getting the dubious distinction of a crime hub”.

“Haryana recorded 1,08,212 cases of crimes in one year only and got the dubious distinction of recording the third highest crime rate in country with 381 cases reported per 1 lakh of population – far higher than the crime rates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Crime incidents have increased for the fifth consecutive year in a row,” he said

As many as 1,140 cases of murder, 1,296 of rape, 155 of gangrape, and 5,070 of kidnapping and abduction were registered in Haryana in 2018. “That means, every day, about three murders, four rapes, 14 kidnappings took place, which prove the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Haryana recorded third highest murder rate among all states and Union Territories,” said Surjewala.

The Congress spokesperson said that the crime incidents against Scheduled Castes has witnessed a jump of over 26% in one year and as many as 961 cases were registered in 2018. “The worst is massive 69% hike in sexual crimes against children. What is also worrisome is that youth of the state is being pushed in a drugs racket as 86 drug related deaths and 2,587 NDPS cases were reported in 2018. Haryana has the highest cases in north India surpassing even the border state of Punjab,” said Surjewala.

“The people of the state are feeling unsafe about their life and property, as the state reported 18,576 thefts and burglary, 18,196 auto thefts, 323 extortions, 502 robberies, 194 dacoities in one year (2018),” he added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App