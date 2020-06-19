Haryana imposes fresh curbs on people visiting the state for more than 3 days

The travellers will also have to share proof regarding installation of the Aarogya Setu app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the same. Express photo: Jaipal Singh. The travellers will also have to share proof regarding installation of the Aarogya Setu app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the same. Express photo: Jaipal Singh.

The Haryana government has decided to regulate inter-state movement of people who are coming to Haryana from other states for a stay of more than three days due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the last few days.

An official spokesman said that self-registration on portal http://www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana for a stay of more than three days.

“The travellers have to share their complete details, including name, address and mobile number (use of same mobile number for multiple registrations not allowed except in the case of a family on this portal). Besides this, business visitors are required to give details, including name, mobile and address of persons in Haryana they intend to meet and date of return. Visitors might be visiting Haryana and staying as house guests with friends/ relatives etc. In such an eventuality, it shall be mandatory for the persons hosting the visitors to register their details on the portal immediately on the same day of their arrival,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman added, “Management of hotels/guesthouses/corporate guest houses/ government rest houses/dharamshalas etc. shall register the details of visitors from outside Haryana staying with them on the portal immediately as soon as they check in. Transit travellers will have to provide address at which he/she intends to stay and indicate entry check post in Haryana. Along with this they have to share details of his/her COVID history and family members, if any. After completing the registration formalities, he/she shall receive an ID number to be used by him/her as proof of registration as and when required.”

The travellers will also have to share proof regarding installation of the Aarogya Setu app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the same. Health screening of all such travellers at border checkposts, railway stations and bus stands would be done at the entry point of district/city or village, as the case may be, where the person intends to visit.

If any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival then he/she will report to the nearest health facility and will be assessed for clinical severity. On testing, if found positive, he/she will be shifted to home isolation/ COVID Care Centre/ dedicated COVID hospital (DCH) depending upon the severity; and if negative, no further test/self-isolation required.

“If any traveller is found asymptomatic on arrival then seven days of self-monitoring is to be observed. In case of development of any symptoms, the person concerned shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center/ helpline No. 1075 except Gurugram for which it is 1950. The testing, if they develop symptoms during self-monitoring and follow procedures specified for symptomatic COVID patients,” the spokesman said.

Coronavirus Explained Dexamethasone: its use, action, and what Recovery Trial found

How TrueNat test works

Telangana begins reporting testing numbers, finally Click here for more

“All persons visiting Haryana for a period of three days for business/business-related activities and all those who have been commuting to Haryana due to their official duties or business activities on a daily basis need not follow the procedure stated above unless they develop symptoms during this period,” the government said.

“It is the responsibility of the district administration, business administration, mayors, MCs and of sarpanches and panches to intimate the police at telephone number 100 about the violations of these guidelines. Public and resident welfare associations are advised to report any non-registration of any individual(s) in their neighborhood to the police at telephone number 100. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Any person violating these guidelines/protocols will be liable to be prosecuted as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable,” the spokesman added.

No solar eclipse fair, Sec 144 imposed

In view of Covid-19 global pandemic, the Haryana government has decided not to organise the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra on June 21 this year. The state has issued orders to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from June 19 to 21 within one kilometre radius of Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar to restrict movement of people.

“Although the solar eclipse will occur from 10 am to 1:47 pm on June 21 but the state government has decided not to organise the solar eclipse fair this year due to prevailing coronavirus pandemic. In order to maintain law and order, the District Magistrate, Kurukshetra, has ordered to implement Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 within one-kilometre radius of Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar from June 19 to 21,” a spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Not only devotees across the country but devotees from abroad also visit Brahma Sarovar for ‘Pind Dan’ for the Solar Eclipse Fair. State government has already restricted to organize religious and other social programmes…,” the spokesperson added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd