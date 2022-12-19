scorecardresearch
Haryana notifies rules to implement anti-conversion law; burden of proving innocence to be on accused

As per the notified rules, in case of litigation, the accused shall also be liable to pay “monthly maintenance” and “expenses of the proceedings” to the aggrieved person.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said: “Such incidents [of ‘love jihad’] have started taking place in a few places of Haryana." (Express Photo)
Eight months after it passed the Bill against unlawful religious conversion in the state Assembly, Haryana has finally notified the rules to implement the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act across the state.

As per the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules 2022, the burden of proving innocence in cases of conversion shall be on the accused. “…the burden of proving innocence that the conversion was not affected through misrepresentation, use of force, under threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage for the purpose of carrying out conversion shall be on the accused,” it says.

As per the notified rules, in case of litigation, the accused shall also be liable to pay a “monthly maintenance” and “expenses of the proceedings” to the aggrieved person [mostly women in such cases of forcible conversion] considering the aggrieved person’s own income and the income of the accused. In case where a child is born in the marriage, the accused will also have to pay the maintenance to the child till he is a minor “in the best interest of the child”.

The Assembly passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill in March this year. At the time, several Congress MLAs raised strong objections to it and termed it “unconstitutional”.

The state government, on the other hand, had justified the need for such a law. Backing the law, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said: “Law is enacted to create a deterrent for people when they start doing something wrong. Such incidents [of ‘love jihad’] have started taking place in a few places of Haryana. Till the time these were not happening, or when there were only one or two such incidents, there was no requirement of such a law in this regard.”

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 06:49:12 pm
