Haryana IGP arrested for assaulting physically challenged shopkeeper

Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson was arrested Thursday night for allegedly assaulting a physically challenged shopkeeper after forcefully entering his shop in an inebriated condition in Pinjore, Panchkula. Kalson was produced before a local magistrate Friday and sent to judicial custody in Ambala Central Jail.

The incident took place a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had approved Kalson’s compulsory retirement after he allegedly misbehaved and threatened a staff nurse at Panchkula Civil Hospital on May 7.

Kalson, who held the charge of IG (Home Guards), allegedly also misbehaved with police personnel when he was brought to Pinjore police station Thursday and a separate FIR was registered against him.

“We have arrested Hemant Kalson for forcefully entering the shop of Talwinder Singh. Singh was beaten by Kalson, who was drunk at the time. His medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body. When he entered the shop, he was accompanied by a woman and a driver. We have not found any evidence against them,” a Pinjore police station officer said.

Singh is a resident of Rathpur Colony in Pinjore. After the incident, local shopkeepers gathered outside the local police station demanding Kalson’s arrest. Kalson also resides in Pinjore.

At Pinjore police station, Kalson misbehaved with the on-duty constable, abused him and tried to tear his uniform, police said.

Khattar approved Kalson’s retirement after a review committee, headed by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, had recommended it a few days before the Panchkula incident as Kalson was named in at least two separate FIRs.

The matter will now go to the Central Government for a final decision on the officer’s retirement.