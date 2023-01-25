Haryana IGP Amitabh Dhillon to receive President’s Police Medal

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 14 Haryana Police officers will be awarded for distinguished and meritorious service.

Out of the 14 awards announced, one officer will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 13 will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Sharing the information in Chandigarh Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said: “Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Inspector General of Police (Modernization) has been selected to be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.”

“Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Satender Kumar Gupta IGP (Karnal Range) Karnal; B Sateesh Balan IGP (STF); Virender Kumar Vij DCP (East) Gurugram; Surender Singh DSP (CID) New Delhi; Raj Kumar Ranga ACP Panchkula; Hari Kishan Inspector State Crime Branch; Ramesh Kumar Sub-Inspector (SI) Ambala; Dinesh Singh Sub Inspector 1st IRB Bhondsi Gurugram; Naresh Kumar Sub Inspector Rohtak; Devender Kumar ASI Panipat, Ram Pal EASI (CID) Chandigarh, Sajjan Kumar ORP ASI Hisar and Sunil Kumar Head Constable Panchkula”, the police spokesperson added.

Congratulating the medal recipients, the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said: “it is a moment of pride for the entire police force that our 14 officers have been chosen to be decorated with such a prestigious honour. Recognition of their exemplary services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as that of others in the state police force.”