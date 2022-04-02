Haryana IAS officers organise brainstorming by experts to tackle pollution in NCR

In an attempt to understand the impact of pollution on urban planning in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Haryana IAS Officers’ Association on Saturday brought together experts, academicians and administrative officials of the state government on a platform to share their ideas during a first-of-its-kind seminar and open discussion on ‘Pollution and Urban Planning issues in NCR’.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the president of the IAS Officers’ Association, said it was a collective brainstorming for innovative solutions. “Post Covid, today’s seminar becomes more important as for almost two years the virtual mode has remained the key communication mode for us. Hence, I am sure such seminars would (help)… in having a better understanding of the role of governance in a changing milieu,” he said. The seminar was organized at the Arts College auditorium in Sector 10.

Dr M M Kutty, chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas, lauded Haryana’s efforts to curb stubble burning. “Hope it would continue its pace to resolve this issue. The state government’s innovative Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme, adopted for crop diversification, is also praiseworthy.”

“A mass awareness campaign… should be launched to create awareness and disseminate information about stubble burning and other steps required to bring down increasing pollution levels,” Dr Kutty said, while appreciating Haryana for launching an extensive plantation drive to maintain air quality. “The 2G ethanol plant being set up by the Haryana government in Panipat would certainly prove a pioneering step in controlling stubble burning,” he added.

P Raghavendra Rao, chairman of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, spoke about the governance aspect of tackling pollution. “Young officers play a pivotal role in chalking out strategies, rules and regulations related to air quality. Therefore, consent management becomes a significant area for every officer,” he said.

Director of National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) Professor Jagan Shah gave an elaborate presentation on air quality, its impact on health and transit-oriented development.