Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka transferred for 55th time in 30-year-long career

Haryana’s senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashok Khemka was once again transferred back to the Archives department as additional chief secretary. This was Khemka’s 55th transfer in a 30-year-long career.

Khemka will replace Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, a 1990 batch IAS officer, at the Archives department.

A 1991 batch IAS officer, Khemka was last transferred out of the Archives, Archaeology and Museums department in October 2021 and posted as principal secretary in the Science and Technology department. He got promoted to the rank of additional chief secretary in February 2022. He continued to handle the same department of Science and Technology.

The government has not mentioned any reason behind the transfer orders issued Monday. Four other Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers were also transferred.