Haryana human rights body seeks report on rising crimes against children

The Haryana Human Rights Commission, expressing grave concern over rising cases of crimes against children in the state, has sought detailed reports from multiple departments and senior state authorities regarding preventive measures, institutional safeguards and implementation of child protection laws.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in report — “Crime in India-2024”, a bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia observed that it reveals an alarming and deeply disturbing increase in crimes against children in Haryana and raises serious questions regarding the effectiveness of the existing child protection system in the state.

“The ‘highest crime rate against children in the country’ warrants immediate intervention, comprehensive policy review, institutional accountability and strengthening of child protection systems throughout Haryana,” the commission observed.

‘Nearly 83 cases per lakh child population’

According to the NCRB data referred to in the Commission’s order, Haryana recorded 7,547 cases of crimes against children in 2024, reflecting a 17.9 per cent increase over 2023. The state’s crime rate against children stood at 82.8 cases per lakh child population, reportedly the highest in the country.

The HHRC also noted that the reported crimes include murder, rape, penetrative sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, abduction, trafficking, child marriage, abandonment, foeticide, sexual harassment and offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. “The reported figures relating to offences under the POCSO Act, particularly involving girl children, reflect a serious threat to the physical safety, emotional well-being, dignity and psychological development of children in the State,” the order stated. The data relating to missing children and kidnapping cases also raises serious concerns regarding trafficking, exploitation and vulnerability of minors, it observed.

The Commission, in its May 14 order, observed that despite repeated interventions by constitutional and statutory authorities and the existence of comprehensive child protection laws, incidents involving abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation of children continue to rise. It noted that the HHRC had previously taken suo motu cognisance in matters relating to corporal punishment, abuse in educational institutions, child neglect and other violations affecting children. “However, the persistent increase in crimes against minors prima facie indicates that deterrence, preventive mechanisms, monitoring systems and institutional accountability have not yielded the desired results,” it observed. The Commission further pointed to systemic deficiencies in supervision, sensitisation, counselling systems and grievance redressal mechanisms across institutions dealing with children.

Schools, hostels and childcare institutions under scanner

“Educational institutions are not merely centres of academic instruction but also institutions entrusted with the constitutional and moral responsibility of protection and development of children,” the Commission observed. It added that recurring incidents reflected in NCRB data raise serious concerns regarding the effectiveness of child safety frameworks operating in the state. The Commission also referred to provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, particularly Section 75 dealing with cruelty to children and Section 82 concerning corporal punishment in childcare institutions. It observed that these provisions clearly recognise that physical or mental abuse of children amounts to violation of their dignity and lawful rights.

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The Commission said the role of Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, Special Juvenile Police Units, school authorities, law enforcement agencies and other statutory bodies assumes immense importance in such circumstances. “These authorities are expected not only to respond after occurrence of offences but also to establish effective preventive mechanisms, community awareness programmes, child counselling systems, victim support services, rehabilitation measures and timely intervention protocols for vulnerable children,” it added.

Reports sought from six authorities

A detailed report has been sought from Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on preventive policing measures, investigation mechanisms, monitoring systems, functioning of Special Juvenile Police Units and effective implementation of the POCSO Act 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

Additional Chief Secretary (Women and Child Development Department) has been asked to submit report regarding child protection mechanisms, rehabilitation measures, counselling services, monitoring of child care institutions and functioning of District Child Protection Units and Child Welfare Committees in the State.

Principal Secretary (School Education Department) has been asked to submit report regarding measures adopted to prevent corporal punishment, abuse, harassment and violence against children in schools, including implementation of child safety guidelines, sensitization programmes and grievance redressal mechanisms in educational institutions.

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The Director General of Police has been asked to submit report regarding district-wise status of registration, investigation, disposal and conviction in cases relating to crimes against children, including offences under the POCSO Act, missing children cases, trafficking and child abuse matters.

Director-cum-Member Secretary of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPS) has been directed to submit details regarding rescue, rehabilitation, compensation, counselling and reintegration measures provided to child victims.

State Nodal Officer of Special Juvenile Police Units has also been directed to furnish details regarding the constitution, training, monitoring and coordination mechanisms of juvenile police units across all districts.

HHRC Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said authorities have been directed to submit their detailed reports before the HHRC at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, which is on August 6.