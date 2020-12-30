Haryana: HSSC withdraws advertisement for recruitment of constables

"In addition, an advertisement for recruitment of 698 lady Constables for Haryana's First Women Battalion named Durga-One Battalion will also be brought out," the spokesperson added. (Representational)

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has withdrawn the advertisement that was released in August 2019 for the recruitment of 5,000 Constables (Male) and 1000 Constables (Female). “Responding to some queries and apprehensions raised in the social media about the reasons for withdrawal of these advertisements, it is informed that, within the next 24 hours a fresh advertisement will be brought out by Haryana Staff Selection Commission inviting applications for recruitment of 5,500 Male Police Constables and 1,100 Female Constables for recruitment in Police Department,” an official spokesperson said, Tuesday.

“In addition, an advertisement for recruitment of 698 lady Constables for Haryana’s First Women Battalion named Durga-One Battalion will also be brought out. The reason for the withdrawal of earlier advertisement is to give an opportunity to the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to apply for these vacancies,” the spokesperson added.

Haryana government has recently provided reservation in government recruitments to EWS candidates and CM Manohar Lal Khattar had given an assurance during the previous Assembly Session that EWS candidates shall be given an opportunity to apply for posts advertised earlier.