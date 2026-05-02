Haryana dismisses HSAMB controller in Rs 10-cr fraud linked to IDFC bank scam

The Haryana government has dismissed the Finance and Accounts controller, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), for his alleged involvement in a Rs 10-crore fraud linked to the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud scam.

The dismissal order was issued on April 30 under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India. The order details a large-scale, multi-layered financial conspiracy involving manipulation of official processes, fraudulent banking operations and fictitious financial transactions designed to siphon off government funds into shell entities and accounts controlled by the accused.

The finance controller, Rajesh Sangwan, was suspended after his arrest on March 14 by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), which registered an FIR in the case on February 23. Given the magnitude of the fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case on April 8 and joined the probe.

According to the dismissal order, Sangwan was responsible for financial supervision and matters related to the opening and operation of HSAMB’s bank accounts. The proposal to open an HSAMB account with IDFC First Bank was initiated on July 2, 2025, by Shamim Dar, Area Head of the Government Banking Group, Chandigarh.

The form for account-opening was completed on July 7, 2025, and the account was officially opened three days later on July 10.

At the relevant time, Ribhav Rishi — alleged to be the mastermind of the scam — was serving as the branch manager.

The order notes that Sangwan forwarded the proposal file with a recommendation to open the savings account without conducting due diligence or attempting to secure the best interest rates, as no quotations were obtained from empanelled banks.

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A fraudulent transaction, involving Rs 10 crore withdrawn through cheque number 000006, occurred on January 14, 2026. The money was split into two RTGS transfers — Rs 9.75 crore to SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd and Rs 25 lakh to Mannat Contractors.

Sangwan was one of the authorised signatories of the account — placing him in a position of direct responsibility.

Investigations revealed that a call confirmation for this transaction was allegedly made by Seema Dhiman, an employee of IDFC First Bank and a co-accused in the case, to Sangwan.

Despite being informed, Sangwan allegedly did not act on the fraudulent transaction on January 14, nor did he take action even after discrepancies were identified during reconciliation of bank statements carried out on February 6, 2026, by the cash branch.

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The order also said statements given to investigators by co-accused, including Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, indicate that Sangwan was allegedly paid substantial illegal gratification.

Additionally, call detail record analysis showed that he remained in constant contact with key accused individuals during the period when the offence was committed.

Serious procedural lapses were also highlighted in the order. It said Sangwan failed to track or secure a cancelled cheque (Cheque No 6), which was later allegedly misused in the fraudulent transaction. He admitted that he did not verify its status after cancellation. He also allowed a cheque book to be taken away by an external individual, Ribhav Rishi, during a meeting without ensuring its return or maintaining proper control.

Citing the organised nature of the conspiracy, involvement of multiple external actors, likelihood of influencing witnesses and real risk of tampering with key evidence, the state government concluded that holding a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable. The state therefore invoked Article 311(2)(b) to dismiss Sangwan without such proceedings.

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The action against Sangwan is part of a wider crackdown on the same scam.

Earlier, on April 23, Naresh Kumar, a superintendent in the Development and Panchayats Department, was dismissed in a similar manner for allegedly receiving Rs 6.55 crore and a Toyota Fortuner from co-accused persons, and for allegedly purchasing a house in Mohali in his wife’s name using illicit funds.

In another case, Randhir Singh, Chief Accounts Officer in the education department, was dismissed for his alleged involvement in a Rs 54-crore fraud. He reportedly received illegal gratification in cash and additional benefits, including flight tickets for a tour from Chandigarh to Goa for his family including himself.