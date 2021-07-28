Human rights panel flays Haryana secondary education dept director for not filing report in sexual abuse case

The matter being referred to by the human rights body relates to the alleged sexual harassment of girl students by teachers in a government school of Hisar, in which the commission had sought a report from the education department.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission on Wednesday flayed the Secondary Education Department Director, J Ganesan, while noting that the IAS officer had been sitting as “deaf and dumb” over a matter and “had not obeyed the orders passed by the panel”.

“The commission is not happy with the act and conduct of this officer and stern action may be recommended against the Director of Secondary Education Department, Haryana, for not sending a report to this commission in a very sensitive case,” remarked Haryana Human Rights Commission Chairperson SK Mittal and member Deep Bhatia in an order passed on July 27.

On his part, Director of Secondary Education, J Ganesan, said he has already taken necessary action in the matter. Ganesan said: “On July 5, I had approved the reply to be filed (to the commission). However, our employees failed to file the report. We are taking action against them and filing the report (to the commission).”

The commission had decided to act after receiving a complaint regarding the alleged sexual exploitation of girl students. The commission had on August 24, 2020, sought a report from the Director which was to be submitted by December 14. “On that date, the Director… did not send the report and, therefore, a reminder was ordered to be issued to him to submit the report by March 16. On the said date again, no report was sent and the matter was adjourned to May 13, 2021. Thereafter, the matter kept on adjoining from time to time and today (July 27) again, the report was not sent by the Director…the message was conveyed to the office of Director…as well as to the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Haryana through his secretary. It is strange that report has not been sent to this commission so far,” said the panel.

The commission further said: “The Director sits over the matter as deaf and dumb and did not obey the orders passed by this commission from time to time. It is unfortunate that such types of officers are still working in the Education Department, who are least concerned with the girl students, who have alleged to have faced sexual abuse by school teachers in a government school. He is totally insensitive towards the issue. The commission is not happy with the act and conduct of this officer and stern action may be recommended to be taken against the Director.”

“Before passing an adverse order regarding disobedience of the orders passed by this commission as well as for initiating disciplinary (action) against him, one last and final opportunity is given to the Director…as well as to the Additional Chief Secretary…to submit the report within fortnight positively, failing which the commission will be forced to pass an order against both the officers,” warned the panel.

The panel also ordered to send a copy of its order to the Haryana Chief Secretary “as the commission wants to bring to the notice of the highest authority of the state… the conduct of the Director”.