Haryana House to debate no-trust motion against Manohar Lal Khattar govt today

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress in Haryana Vidhan Sabha is unlikely to destabilize the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government considering the comfortable majority that the BJP-JJP alliance enjoys in the 90-member House. The move is being seen as an attempt by the opposition to embarrass the ruling alliance and would earn the Congress political mileage with the farmers agitating against the three central agri laws.

It was about two months ago when Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that he would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance government. He submitted the motion in the Vidhan Sabha on March 5, the day budget session commenced. Accepting the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta scheduled it for discussion on March 10.

The Assembly currently has an effective strength of 88 members after Indian National Lok Dal’s lone member Abhay Chautala resigned in solidarity with farmers and Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified after being convicted in a riots case. In the current scenario, ruling alliance needs 45 members for majority, which the alliance with 50 members (BJP has 40 and the JJP 10) can easily achieve. Congress, on the other hand, has 30 MLAs. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

To ensure that they do not fall short of numbers, BJP, JJP and the Congress issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the House on Wednesday when the no-trust motion will be taken up for discussion.

Issuing the whip, Haryana minister and BJP’s chief whip Kanwar Pal said, “All the members of the BJP are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Vidhan Sabha. They should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the Leader (of the House). Many important legislative matters are likely to come up for discussion. The members are requested to be present at the time of division/voting”.

Jannayak Janta Party’s chief whip Amarjeet Dhanda, while issuing the whip to his party legislators, said, “All JJP members are hereby informed that no-confidence against the Council of Ministers proposed by opposition will be brought in the Assembly on March 10. All members of JJP are therefore requested to be present positively in the House throughout the day and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion”.

For Congress, Bharat Bhushan Batra issued the whip. “The members of CLP are informed that no confidence motion against the government shall be listed on March 10 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence positively and support the vote of no confidence. Members are advised not to leave the House without prior permission of the CLP leader,” said the Congress chief whip.

Khattar had earlier said that there was no threat to the state’s coalition government and it will complete its full five year term. “The alliance in Haryana is stable and there is no threat to the government from anybody. Rather, Congress should keep its flock together,” he had said.

Hooda, however, said that “no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.”

He said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has lost public confidence and the coalition government, betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other.

“It is up to the MLAs and their conscience. People who voted for them are looking at them with a hope that they shall stand with them in this hour of need. If the MLAs from ruling alliance or Independent MLAs fail to support this no-confidence motion, they will stand exposed in front of the people of Haryana. This government has already lost its faith of people of the state. Tomorrow, all those who do not stand with the farmers shall stand exposed”.

INLD’s Abhay Chautala, however, had a different take. “This (no confidence motion) is nothing but shadow boxing being done by the Congress and the BJP-JJP alliance. The motion will be of no consequence as BJP-JJP alliance is already in comfortable majority. Hooda is doing nothing but playing in the hands of BJP”.

Earlier, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni had issued an appeal to farmers to protest outside the residences of BJP-JJP and Independent MLAs to mount pressure on them for supporting the no-confidence motion. Protests were held outside the residences of several of these MLAs, including that of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Tuesday.