Haryana House resolution rejects one passed by Punjab on Chandigarh

Denouncing the resolution by Punjab Vidhan Sabha staking claim over Chandigarh, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, in a special one-day session, Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking the completion of the SYL Canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from the neighbouring Aam Aadmi Party ruled state.

Terming the move by Punjab as “political gimmick”, “political conspiracy” and an “attempt to disturb the communal harmony between the two states”, the members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, cutting across party lines voted in favour of the resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the Central government. This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana,” read the resolution.

It added that Haryana continued to retain its right to the joint capital of the two states.

Participating in the discussion, former Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the Punjab resolution as having “no meaning”. “Punjab’s role as an elder brother is acceptable, but if it tries to play the role of the big brother, that is not acceptable to us,” the Congress leader said.

The tit-for-tat resolutions by the two states come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central service rules would now apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The AAP government in Punjab saw this as an attempt by the BJP-led Centre to diminish the state’s say in the UT, coming as it did just days after Union government amended the rules for appointment of members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Like Punjab, the Haryana resolution too raised objections over changes in BBMB rules saying the “amendment went against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966”

“Under these circumstances, this House resolves to urge the central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled,” read the resolution.

It urged the Centre to take measures for the construction of the SYL Canal in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court. “The right of Haryana to share waters of Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the SYL Canal is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time. The august House has unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the SYL canal. Several agreements, accords, tribunal findings and judgments of highest judiciary of the nation have all singularly upheld the claim of Haryana to the waters and directed completion of the SYL canal. In defiance and contrary to these directions and agreements, legislation’s were enacted by Punjab to deny the rightful claims of the state of Haryana,” it read.

It further urged the Centre to ensure that the proportion of Haryana government officials serving in Chandigarh continued as envisaged during the reorganisation of Punjab. This is supposed to be 60:40 for Punjab and Haryana.

The resolution also raised the issue of transfer of Punjab’s Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana. “The Indira Gandhi agreement, the Rajiv-Longowal accord and the Venkatramiah commission have accepted the claim of Haryana to Hindi speaking areas that fall within the territory of state of Punjab,” it said, adding the transfer of Hindi speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana has not been completed.

Speaking on the resolution, Congress leader Kiran Choudhry said, “Punjab can bring, not one, but 10 resolutions but would never be able to take Chandigarh away from Haryana. We need to give a befitting reply to Punjab and show them that Haryana will not remain silent”.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala raised the representation of Haryana in Punjab and Haryana High Court. “Today, the top 13 judges of the High Court are either from Punjab or from other states. The first Judge from Haryana figures on number 14. The Centre should be requested to allocate 50 per cent quota in the judiciary for Haryana, or sanction it a separate high court”.

Dushyant also demanded adequate representation for Haryana in Panjab University.

The JJP leader also urged the state government to request Centre government for a separate Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh. Currently, Punjab and Haryana have their Vidhan Sabhas in the same complex.

Home minister Anil Vij said that “today, Haryana has emerged as much bigger than Punjab as it is far ahead in terms of economic growth”. Also, taking a separate stance from his party, Vij said that even if Chandigarh is given to Punjab, then Centre should sanction funds for Haryana to create its own capital city within the state.

While entire House was unanimous on passing the resolution, several members condemned BJP for not taking adequate steps to get the Supreme Court’s verdict on SYL implemented.

Congress leader and former Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian said that the entire controversy has been ignited due to Centre’s move announcing central rules for Chandigarh UT employees. He warned that if the issue is not settled soon, it may lead to mass agitations and disruption of law and order in both the states.

Abhay Chautala, the lone Indian National Lok Dal member, attacked both BJP and Congress for not doing enough during their respective tenures to get the SYL issue resolved. Independent MLA Balraj Kundu attacked all three – Congress, BJP and INLD – over the same issue.