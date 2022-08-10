scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Haryana House passes resolution, wants share in Panjab University restored

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, recommended to the state government to seek share of affiliation of colleges in PU and protect the interest of citizens and students of Haryana.

Chandigarh |
August 10, 2022 6:59:48 am
Haryana House passes resolution, wants share in Panjab Univversity restored

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to seek restoration of the state’s share in Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The non-official resolution was moved by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session.

“As we know that Haryana state’s share in PU was granted under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and colleges and regional centre of Haryana were affiliated to PU. Presently, Haryana has no share in the PU. Haryana government should submit a request before the Chancellor of the PU, that is India’s Vice President, for the affiliation of colleges and granting the due share to Haryana by amending rule to restore the state’s share in PU,” read the resolution.

Bhukkal said, “Although there was a demand being raised by the faculty members of the University seeking a Central University status, but the MHRD has recently clarified that PU will not be made a Central university”.

Bhukkal also pointed out that the matter pertaining to PU’s status is already pending under consideration with the union government and also in the courts of law, but Haryana government should take it up at the highest level of the Chancellor (Vice-President of India). She also added that Haryana should also make provision in its budget to bail PU out of the financial crunch.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requested all the members of the House to pass the resolution.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, recommended to the state government to seek share of affiliation of colleges in PU and protect the interest of citizens and students of Haryana.

The state government assured that it will pay share of grant to the PU.

Later, Khattar told reporters that the share of Haryana in PU should be restored and the colleges of Haryana adjoining Chandigarh should also be affiliated with this university. He said he had raised the matter in a recent meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Education Minister Pal said a Civil Writ Petition titled Dr. Sangeeta Bhalla Vs. State of Punjab and others is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which the court has passed an interim order dated May 19, 2022 directing the Centre to consider conversion of PU into a central university.

Haryana government has moved an application before the high court so that if court has to give any decision, state’s plea should be heard and it should be made party in the case, he said.

The minister said consequent upon the passing of the Kurukshetra University Act, the Centre had on November 1, 1973 issued a notification abolishing state’s share in the PU. At that time, the number of colleges affiliated to Panjab University in Haryana was 63 in 18 districts.

He said that initially the budget of Panjab University was shared by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh administration.

“Presently, the university’s expenses are borne by the Government of India and Punjab, in which the Centre is funding 92 per cent. About 168 colleges in the state of Punjab are affiliated to this university, but due to the notification dated November 1, 1973, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, no colleges in Haryana are affiliated to this university,” Pal said.

He said that the chief minister wrote a letter dated July 31 to the Union home minister to initiate the process of restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University.

Pal said that 42 colleges of Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar can be affiliated to Panjab University if Haryana’s share in the varsity is restored.

He added that the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker has also written a letter to the Vice President of India and Union Home Minister on the issue.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:59:48 am

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
