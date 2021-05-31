‘People with houses on lease, rent from municipalities for 20 yrs can become owners under new scheme’

Khatta said, "If anyone has taken shop or house on municipal land either on rent, lease basis, tehbazari or by paying license fee for 20 years or more, then all such persons would be given ownership right under this policy."

GIVING RELIEF to those owning houses and shops on lease or rent for the last 20 years on municipal land, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to ownership rights for all such cases.

The state government has formulated a policy under which the tenant will have to pay less than the present collector rate to get ownership right of the occupied premises.

“If anyone has taken shop or house on municipal land either on rent, lease basis, tehbazari or by paying license fee for 20 years or more, then all such persons would be given ownership right under this policy. As per the policy, the occupier should have completed 20 years as of December 31, 2020. A rebate of 20 per cent on the current collector rate would be given to those who have been residing in the house or are running a shop for the past 20 years. Those having an occupancy period of 50 years will get a rebate of up to 50 per cent. If an occupier has a period of more than 50 years, he/she will be given a maximum relaxation of 50 per cent on the present collector rate,” Khattar said.

He added, “Municipalities associated with the occupiers who are found eligible will then issue notice to the beneficiary asking them to pay the amount fixed after the rebate within a period of 15 days. He/she will have to deposit 25 per cent within 15 days from the notice issuance date, while the remaining 75 per cent amount will have to be deposited within three months…,” Khattar added.