Haryana: House goes paper-less as CM Khattar launches e-Vidhan Sabha

August 8, 2022 8:49:14 pm
Haryana on Monday became the third state to launch e-Vidhan Sabha with the members of the House getting updates about the proceedings on tablets instead of paper. The monsoon session of the House began with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the service.
The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA).
“Along with the works of the Vidhan Sabha, information about the development of the area will also be updated on the MLAs’ respective tablets,” Khattar said, adding with the legislators will remain updated about development works and the fund spent by the government in their respective areas.
“e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state,” Khattar said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Addressing the House during the inaugural session, Khattar said, “Through NEVA, the members can keep track of questions and answers during the House’s proceedings, calling attention motions, starred and unstarred questions, and audio and video recordings of the House”.
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta added, “A new revolution has begun with the formation of e-Vidhan Sabha. It will have far-reaching consequences. 21 states had signed MoUs to digitize their Vidhan Sabha. It is a matter of pride for us that Haryana Vidhan Sabha is the third in the country to go digital. We had received a budget of Rs 12 crore for e-Vidhan Sabha, but completed it in Rs 8.53 crore. The remaining funds will be spent on digitizing records of 50 years of the House. Paperless Vidhan Sabha will help in saving Rs 5.50 crore annually, which would also be beneficial for the environment”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns fails to breach Rs 40 crore mark
Subhash Ghai on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes: ‘Kept reminding him he has to avoid his romantic side’
Idol of Goddess Parvati stolen from temple in Kumbakonam traced to US after 50 years
Elderly woman and son slip while boarding train, RPF staffer comes to rescue. Watch video
Vijay is like a family member, Ajith has a lot of internal power: Aamir Khan
As session ends, BJP MPs protest in LS over attack on fellow MP
Omaxe row: At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women residents who refused to back down
Derek O’Brien to Naidu: ‘You would’ve tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure…didn’t happen’
International Cat Day 2022: Five ways to take care of your feline friends
Power sector employees, engineers protest against Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF
CUET UG 2022: Today’s exam postponed for Itanagar aspirants due to heavy landslides; check new schedule here
Govind Pansare murder: Responsibility of probe agencies to ensure perpetrators brought to book, not emboldened, says Bombay HC