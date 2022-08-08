scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Haryana: House goes paper-less as CM Khattar launches e-Vidhan Sabha

Addressing the House during the inaugural session, Khattar said, “Through NEVA, the members can keep track of questions and answers during the House's proceedings, calling attention motions, starred and unstarred questions, and audio and video recordings of the House”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 8, 2022 8:49:14 pm
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana on Monday became the third state to launch e-Vidhan Sabha with the members of the House getting updates about the proceedings on tablets instead of paper. The monsoon session of the House began with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the service.

The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA).

“Along with the works of the Vidhan Sabha, information about the development of the area will also be updated on the MLAs’ respective tablets,” Khattar said, adding with the legislators will remain updated about development works and the fund spent by the government in their respective areas.

“e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state,” Khattar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...

Addressing the House during the inaugural session, Khattar said, “Through NEVA, the members can keep track of questions and answers during the House’s proceedings, calling attention motions, starred and unstarred questions, and audio and video recordings of the House”.

More from Chandigarh

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta added, “A new revolution has begun with the formation of e-Vidhan Sabha. It will have far-reaching consequences. 21 states had signed MoUs to digitize their Vidhan Sabha. It is a matter of pride for us that Haryana Vidhan Sabha is the third in the country to go digital. We had received a budget of Rs 12 crore for e-Vidhan Sabha, but completed it in Rs 8.53 crore. The remaining funds will be spent on digitizing records of 50 years of the House. Paperless Vidhan Sabha will help in saving Rs 5.50 crore annually, which would also be beneficial for the environment”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:49:14 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement