Haryana: House goes paper-less as CM Khattar launches e-Vidhan Sabha

Haryana on Monday became the third state to launch e-Vidhan Sabha with the members of the House getting updates about the proceedings on tablets instead of paper. The monsoon session of the House began with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the service.

The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA).

“Along with the works of the Vidhan Sabha, information about the development of the area will also be updated on the MLAs’ respective tablets,” Khattar said, adding with the legislators will remain updated about development works and the fund spent by the government in their respective areas.

“e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state,” Khattar said.

Addressing the House during the inaugural session, Khattar said, “Through NEVA, the members can keep track of questions and answers during the House’s proceedings, calling attention motions, starred and unstarred questions, and audio and video recordings of the House”.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta added, “A new revolution has begun with the formation of e-Vidhan Sabha. It will have far-reaching consequences. 21 states had signed MoUs to digitize their Vidhan Sabha. It is a matter of pride for us that Haryana Vidhan Sabha is the third in the country to go digital. We had received a budget of Rs 12 crore for e-Vidhan Sabha, but completed it in Rs 8.53 crore. The remaining funds will be spent on digitizing records of 50 years of the House. Paperless Vidhan Sabha will help in saving Rs 5.50 crore annually, which would also be beneficial for the environment”.