Haryana home secy gives ‘clean-chit’ to DGP-rank IPS officer, IG takes battle to Centre

WITH HARYANA ADDITIONAL Chief Secretary (ACS-home) Rajeev Arora giving a “clean chit” to a DGP rank IPS officer Manoj Yadava nearly three months ago in the allegations levelled against him by an IGP rank IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Kumar has taken the battle to the central government for intervention.

Nearly two years ago, “some differences” had emerged between the then DGP Manoj Yadava and the then Ambala IGP Y Puran Kumar over the latter’s visit to a temple in a police station of Ambala district. Later, Y Puran Kumar blamed Rajeev Arora for not acting on his complaints lodged against Yadava.

In an order issued on the behalf of Haryana Governor in December 2021, Arora had rejected Kumar’s complaints insisting that “no case is made out for initiation of action against Yadava”, who is currently on central deputation. In January and February, Kumar filed two complaints against Arora and even sought his transfer from the post of ACS home. Now on March 3, Kumar has written a letter to the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to inform that the Union Home Secretary has taken cognizance of his complaints against Arora and has referred the matter to the Secretary, DoPT.

Kumar alleged that “due to the alleged undue delay and vindictiveness in processing his earned leave application by Arora, I could not visit my hometown Secunderabad, Telangana on the occasion of the golden jubilee wedding anniversary of my parents.”

Kumar said: “Even, today I am not able to visit my hometown Secunderabad, Telangana after over one and half years which is not only harassment beyond any words but also an embarrassment for me being an IPS officer who is in his 21st year of service.”

On the other hand, an official of the government had earlier told The Indian Express that “Earned Leave is not a right of an official but a privilege adding its discretion of the government whether to grant the leave or not keeping in view the available circumstances”.

The official further said: “The competent authority has to see whether a request of an officer for any kind of leave including Earned Leave has to be accepted or not. The competent authority has to see various factors including requirements and availability of the officials at a point of time.

Originally the temple matter began in May 2021 when Kumar was posted as IGP of Ambala range and Yadava was the then state DGP. According to the ACS home’s order, the then DGP by taking note of a news item wrote a DO letter to Y Puran Kumar “wherein, by referring to the clause 3.3 (2) of the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, (PPR), it was requested to inform whether prior sanction of Government was obtained before setting up the place of worship in Police Station, Shahzadpur, district Ambala.” Thereafter various communications were made between Y Puran Kumar and Manoj Yadava on the issue. Kumar has been alleging that he harassed for visiting the temple stating there are numerous places of worship existing on police premises in various police units across the state. Kumar sought “disciplinary action” against Yadava for his alleged “partial and discriminatory treatment in dealing with fellow IPS officers on common issue”.

But in his order, Arora had concluded: “After careful consideration of the material on record including complaints of (Y Puran Kumar)…, comments submitted by Sh. Manoj Yadava, IPS, the then DGP Haryana

and the other relevant record placed on file, no case is made out for initiation of action against Sh. Manoj Yadava, IPS as has been requested by the petitioner (Y Puran Kumar)….It will not be out of place to mention here that going through the entire record of the case, it is transpired that the routine administrative communication/ issue has been un-necessary dragged to such an avoidable situation. Both the officers belong to Uniform service, where discipline is the essence. The decency of official communication must be maintained at all times and the difference of opinion should be sorted out amicably. Such open display of difference in opinion can have adverse effects on the force at large besides vitiating the discipline in the force. Precious office time and primary aim of serving the people should not suffer due to time and efforts being spent on issues that can be easily sorted out within the existing administrative structure. It is hoped that such kind of unhealthy and unwanted communications could/would be avoided.” Arora was not available for comments.