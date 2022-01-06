Haryana Home Minister pays surprise visit to Shahabad police station, suspends three

Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a police station in Shahbad, Kurukshetra district and suspended three police officials — including the station in-charge — on finding irregularities in the way the station functioned.

“People of the state should not have to run from pillar to post to get justice. State police have to act promptly on the complaints of the people. Police officers and employees will have to improve their functioning as well as bring transparency and all officers will have to ensure prompt redressal of grievances of people for timely justice”, Vij said.

Vij reached the Shahabad police station in the Kurukshetra district in the afternoon. During the investigation of documents in the police station, the Home Minister found that several complaints of people were left unresolved and investigations in many cases were not completed. Taking strict cognizance of the matter on spot, Vij then proceeded to issue the suspension orders of SHO, inspector Prem Singh. He also suspended sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, after finding that the investigation in more than six cases being handled by him was pending. He also issued thesuspension orders of ASI Sudesh Kumar for not arresting the suspect in a case that had been registered more than a year ago.

“The Home Minister paid a surprise visit to the Shahabad police station on Wednesday and scrutinised some files and found that several cases were pending for the last six months to three years. In many cases, action was not taken as per rules. Taking strict cognizance of this, he reprimanded the police officers and directed Kurukshetra district Superintendent of Police, Dr Anshu Singla, who was present on the spot, to investigate the pending cases in the police station and submit the report within 15 days”, a government spokesperson said.

“The cases were pending for a long time at the Shahbad police station and no action is taken. Many such cases were not even registered and action is pending in those which are registered. These surprise visits will continue in the future as well. I shall not allow the people of Haryana to run for justice and the police will have to do its work. It is the endeavour of the state government that every person gets justice immediately through a transparent system. If any officer behaves in a negligent manner, then they will not be spared,” Vij said.