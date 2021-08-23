Haryana Home Minister Vij in hospital after respiratory trouble

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Sunday following “some respiratory issues”.

“He came to PGI around 4:30 pm with some respiratory issues. He is under supervision of doctors in the department of pulmonary medicine,” said sources in the premier institute. Later in the evening, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar went to PGIMER to enquire after him.

Even on Friday, Vij, 65, could not attend the Assembly session because of health issues. A Haryana government spokesperson said: “Vij was experiencing difficulty in breathing on Friday and his oxygen level was also running low due to which he wasn’t able to attend the first day of Vidhan Sabha monsoon session.”

“This is for the first time in six terms of my Assembly membership that I could not attend the House session,” Vij said.

Last year, the minister had got one shot of the two-dose trial of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Before he could receive the second dose, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

Sources in Haryana health department said that “some health issues have emerged after he travelled in a chopper recently where the low air pressure due to high altitude had deteriorated his condition”.