Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij seeks CBI probe into question paper leaks

Apprehending a ruckus by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session that starts today at 2 pm, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking a CBI probe into all incidents of question papers of recruitment examinations getting leaked.

Recently, on August 7, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had to halt the recruitment examination for male constables midway and cancel it when they found that the question paper and answer key had been leaked. Several accused were arrested by Haryana police from various districts.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the prime accused had procured the answer key for Rs 1 crore and was distributing it to the applicants for a sum of Rs 12-14 lakh per candidate.

“There have been several incidents of paper leaks around the state. Although police have arrested a few accused, a substantial conclusion is yet to be reached. To ensure that people’s faith remains intact in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, it is required that all such instances be probed by the CBI”, Anil Vij said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is all set to raise the issue during the Monsoon session which is expected to run till Tuesday. The final duration will only be decided following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Friday.

The Haryana government is likely to table the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, during the session. According to the sources privy to the Bill, it would contain stringent provisions, including auction/attaching the property of the accused who get involved in leaking of recruitment examinations’ question papers and answer keys, besides imprisonment and hefty fines.

Besides the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, the Bill pertaining to the constitution of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority is also likely to be tabled.

Various other Bills, including the Haryana Management of Civic amenities and infrastructure deficient municipal areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal (Amendment) Bill, Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, Haryana Lokayukta Amendment Bill, Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, Haryana Goods and Service Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Haryana Enterprises Registration Bill are also likely to be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session.