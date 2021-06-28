Haryana home minister Anil Vij accepts DGP Manoj Yadava’s request seeking repatriation

Manoj Yadava is a 1988 batch IPS officer and has four years of service left. (File Photo)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday accepted Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava’s request seeking repatriation to the Centre’s Intelligence Bureau. However, he would continue to hold the post till a successor is appointed.

The 1988-batch IPS officer Yadava sought repatriation citing personal grounds and career prospects in a request letter written to the additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora last week. The representation was forwarded by the home department to Vij for his nod. It will now move up to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the final nod.

Talking to media on Monday, Anil Vij said, “DGP has written to the home department seeking repatriation. He had cited family reasons and requested that the state government relieve him. I have accepted his request and asked the home department that a list of suitable officers for the next DGP should be sent to UPSC. Manoj Yadava has been asked to continue till the arrangement of his successor is completed”.

Manoj Yadava, who has approximately four years of service left, wrote to the state government last week that he would now like to return to the Centre’s Intelligence Bureau to resume duties as additional director due to career consideration and family requirements.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Anil Vij had always been on different pages with regard to Manoj Yadava. The former was hell-bent on retaining him as the police chief and the latter always pushing for his ouster.

In January Vij objected to Yadava’s extension as the state’s police chief and pushed a panel to the state home department for selecting Yadava’s successor. In March, he wrote to the additional chief secretary (home) to send the list of suitable officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for selection of the next DGP.

However Manohar Lal Khattar came out in Yadava’s support and disagreed with Vij’s contentions. “We are not removing Yadava from the post of DGP after two years. The DGP has already been given an extension to continue till further orders. There is no decision to replace him,” Khattar had said.

In March, hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted a one-year extension to Yadava, clearing his way to continue as state police chief, Vij sent a letter to Khattar calling Yadava an “ineligible officer”.

According to sources, Vij had mentioned that Yadava did not have an adequate command of the officers and cited “mismanagement” of the farmers’ agitation.