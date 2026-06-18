Arms licence renewals in 15 days, FIR copies instantly: Haryana notifies timelines

The residents of Haryana will now be able to get arms licence renewals within 15 days, police verification for licence renewal within 22 days, copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) and Daily Diary Reports (DDRs) immediately, and several No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within five days.

The notification issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday also specifies the competent officer, First Grievance Redressal Authority, and Second Grievance Redressal Authority for each service, enabling citizens to seek redress if services are not delivered within the stipulated period.

The Haryana government has notified 33 services of the home department under the Haryana Right to Service Act (RTS), 2014, with a view to making public service delivery more transparent, accountable, and time-bound by prescribing fixed deadlines for a wide range of permissions, verifications, licences, and certificates.

“If a citizen does not receive a service within the prescribed period, he or she will have the right to file an appeal before the concerned grievance redressal authority in accordance with the provisions of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, thereby ensuring greater accountability in public service delivery,” said an officer.

According to the notification, “if an application for renewal of an arms licence is submitted within the same district before the licence expires, the renewal process will be completed within 15 days”.

“In cases where police verification is required after the six-year verification cycle, the police verification process for renewal of the arms licence will be completed within 22 days”, the notification mentions.

Several services have been placed under a seven-day timeline. These include the addition or deletion of weapons in an arms licence, extension of the period for purchase of a weapon, and permissions for organising protests, strikes, rallies, public programmes, and cultural events.

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Certain services have been made available immediately. These include registration of foreigners relating to arrival and departure, as well as issuance of copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) and Daily Diary Reports (DDRs), which will be provided instantly or through the online mode.

Key services under five-day timeline

Several key services have been brought under a five-day timeline. These include extension of residential permits for foreigners, permission for use of loudspeakers, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for fairs, exhibitions, and sports events, stranger verification, and issuance of NOCs for old vehicles.

21-day timeline for domestic help verification

The notification also prescribes a 21-day timeline for a range of verification and certification services. These include domestic help verification, tenant verification, issuance of character certificates, police clearance certificates, employee verification, and disposal of registered lost property cases.

For commercial establishments and infrastructure-related approvals, NOCs for the establishment of petrol pumps, cinema halls, and similar facilities will be issued within 15 days.

Grant of cinema licence

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The process for granting a cinema licence will be completed within 30 days, while the renewal of a cinema licence will be completed within 25 days, the notification stated.

Several services governed by petroleum and explosives regulations have also been brought under a 30-day timeline. These include issuance of NOCs for import and storage of petroleum under the Petroleum Rules, 2002; permission for storage and sale of fireworks under the Explosives Rules, 2008; renewal of firecracker licences; and issuance of NOCs for firecracker shops and warehouses.

The notification further provides that disposal of online complaints and verification of private security agencies will be completed within 60 days.

In addition, verification services related to registration of cyber café operators, registration of hotel operators and guests, and verification of applicants for the Community Liaison Group (CLG) will be completed within 30 days.

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The Haryana Government has stated that all notified services will be governed by clearly defined timelines under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.