scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Haryana: 20-year-old raped in Hisar

Survivor tells the police the accused blackmailed her using photos and videos

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 9, 2022 3:56:59 pm
The Haryana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, reportedly a sportsperson.

A 20-year-old girl in Haryana’s Hisar was allegedly raped by an acquaintance she befriended at a shooting academy. She told the police that he blackmailed her and threatened to defame her with certain photos and videos.

The Haryana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, reportedly a sportsperson.

According to the FIR, the woman met the man at a shooting academy. She alleged that he took her to a hotel after giving her a spiked cold drink and raped her. The accused allegedly also took photos and videos of the woman.

Later, he threatened to make the photos and videos public and raped her again, the FIR says. He allegedly also took Rs 10,000 from the woman after blackmailing her.

Best of Express Premium
The Invisible Citizen: Why the absence of Muslim MPs and MLAs in BJP is d...Premium
The Invisible Citizen: Why the absence of Muslim MPs and MLAs in BJP is d...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...Premium
John Brittas writes: Media must be held accountable for mainstreaming hat...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh

When he refused to delete the photos and the videos despite her repeated requests, the girl lodged a complaint with the Hisar SP. Acting on the complaint, the police have lodged an FIR. The police investigation is still on.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement