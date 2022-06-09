Haryana: 20-year-old raped in Hisar

A 20-year-old girl in Haryana’s Hisar was allegedly raped by an acquaintance she befriended at a shooting academy. She told the police that he blackmailed her and threatened to defame her with certain photos and videos.

The Haryana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, reportedly a sportsperson.

According to the FIR, the woman met the man at a shooting academy. She alleged that he took her to a hotel after giving her a spiked cold drink and raped her. The accused allegedly also took photos and videos of the woman.

Later, he threatened to make the photos and videos public and raped her again, the FIR says. He allegedly also took Rs 10,000 from the woman after blackmailing her.

When he refused to delete the photos and the videos despite her repeated requests, the girl lodged a complaint with the Hisar SP. Acting on the complaint, the police have lodged an FIR. The police investigation is still on.