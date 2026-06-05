Dalit man hung upside down in well over theft suspicion, five booked

A 32-year-old Dalit man was hung upside down inside a well and beaten over theft suspicions in Haryana's Hisar district. (File)

A 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly hung upside down inside a well and beaten by villagers on suspicion of stealing a water-pump motor in Haryana’s Hisar district, prompting police to register a case against five named persons and several unidentified individuals.

The incident took place on June 1 in Sorkhi village near Hansi, but came to light after a purported video of the incident, showing the man tied with ropes and suspended upside down inside a well, went viral on social media. Acting on the complaint of the victim, identified as Baru, police registered an FIR on Thursday.

In the video, villagers can allegedly be seen questioning the man while he appears to be crying out in distress.