14 gunshots fired in public: Gangster shot dead inside Haryana court complex

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Gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana was shot dead, and one of his associates was injured after two men opened indiscriminate fire inside the Hisar court complex in Haryana on Thursday afternoon. The police said around 14 rounds were fired, triggering panic and chaos across the premises.
The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Kana and his associate entered through the court gate for a court appearance in a case. According to preliminary information, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on them.
According to eyewitnesses, lawyers and litigants were seen running for cover during the firing. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured men to a government hospital, where doctors declared Kana dead.
“The police have arrested one of the accused allegedly involved in the firing. His identity cannot be revealed now as he is being interrogated,” Mayank Mudgil, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hisar, said.
The police said 31 criminal cases had been registered against Kana. His record included the murder of Sanjay alias Bittu Sharma, the nephew of Lalit Sharma, who serves as the personal assistant to Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal. The police said Kana had operated across several areas, including Delhi-NCR.
Kana was arrested from Jhajjar in 2017. A reward of Rs 7 lakh was reportedly announced for Kana at the time of his arrest.
Hisar Bar Association president Pradeep Bajia criticised the police, saying the shooting inside the court complex was a “total failure” of security. He said the premises are supposed to have tight security and questioned how the attackers managed to enter and open fire.
He further pointed out that the police and district administration were aware that a hearing linked to a gang dispute was scheduled on Thursday and that rival gang members could be present. “Gang wars are increasingly taking place at different locations. There was an incident in Dadri recently, and today it has happened at the Hisar court,” he said.
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