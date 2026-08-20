14 gunshots fired in public: Gangster shot dead inside Haryana court complex

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm after two men opened indiscriminate fire on gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana and his associate. (Image generated using AI)

Gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana was shot dead, and one of his associates was injured after two men opened indiscriminate fire inside the Hisar court complex in Haryana on Thursday afternoon. The police said around 14 rounds were fired, triggering panic and chaos across the premises.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Kana and his associate entered through the court gate for a court appearance in a case. According to preliminary information, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on them.

According to eyewitnesses, lawyers and litigants were seen running for cover during the firing. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured men to a government hospital, where doctors declared Kana dead.