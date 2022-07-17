Haryana hikes tariff: Drinking water to cost 5 times more

Haryana has increased the bulk water tariffs across the state after the Haryana Water Resources Authority proposed to “increase the tariff by 2.5 times for bulk water supply to industries and 5 times for drinking water from the prevailing tariff of 2018”. The revised tariff will be applicable from August 1, 2022. These rates are applicable to users other than agriculture.

In 2018, the tariff for beverage and bottled water industry was Rs 2,000 per 100 cum (Rs 20/KL), which has now been increased to Rs 5,000 per 100 cum (Rs 50.KL) — an increase of 150%. For other industries, power plants and bulk users, the tariff was Rs 1,000 per 100 cum (Rs 10/KL) and this will now be increased to Rs 2,500 per 100 cum (Rs 25/KL).

Similarly, the tariff for drinking water was Rs 25 per 100 cum in 2018 and it will now be increased to Rs 125 per 100 cum.

Justifying the proposed increase, Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) Satbir Singh Kadian said that rate revision is a normal procedure that is amended over time, taking availability, usage, and supply of water resources into consideration.

He said that the rates were first revised in 2012 and then in 2018. “After the establishment of the authority in 2020, it was their mandate to fix the tariff. In 2018, the tarrif for other industries, power plants, and bulk consumers was increased by 2.35 times over the 2012 tarrif, while the beverage and bottling sectors had to pay roughly 5 times more. Now, the department has proposed to increase the tariff by 2.5 times in case of bulk water supply to industries and 5 times for drinking water.”

HWRA chairperson Keshni Anand Arora said that the tariff has been decided on the principles of economy, efficiency, equity and sustainability for bulk use of surface water and treated wastewater. “It is based on volumetric measurement of water consumption and will be designed suitably. The Authority consulted with Department of Irrigation and Water Resources (I&WRD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to decide the bulk water and treated wastewater tariff,” he said.

Kadian said, “As per the recommendations of the 13th Finance Commission, a state should set up a Water Regulatory Authority by 2011-12 for the purpose of entitlement and release of grants and should collect at least 50% of the water charges mandated by the Authority. In addition, about 30% of the water is lost during transit and about 57% of the water in the state is used for irrigation purposes. However, since due to the economic condition of the farmers and for food security in the nation, the revenue to be recovered from them cannot be increased, the Authority decided that the required amount will be cross-subsidised from other bulk users.”

According to data, 85 of the 141 blocks in Haryana have overexploited groundwater. Clean water from open taps is being taken to fill the ponds, while some people are paying for water tankers due to paucity of water. Thus, there is a need to sensitize people, promote effective use of water and this can be achieved by bringing about behavioural change of users of bulk water.