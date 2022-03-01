Haryana High Court bars coercisve steps against NISA schools till May 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana not to take any coercive steps against NISA (National Independent School Alliance) and its constituent schools in the context of de-recognition till May 5.

The HC is hearing a plea filed by NISA Education, which through its counsel Advocate Pankaj Maini has sought quashing of the orders (dated September 3, 2021) by Director, Secondary Education, Haryana, which directed the private unaided schools to provide the information to the District Education Officer, Panchkula, and District Education Officer, Panipat, or face the proceedings for de-recognition of the incumbent schools as per Haryana Education Rules, 2003.

The counsel for NISA Education, contended before the HC that schools affiliated to the petitioner do not receive any grant-in-aid from the government and they do not fall under the definition of public authority in terms of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act. Schools are being run as private institutions. Schools have not purchased any land from the Government on any concessional rates. Management of the school is also not being controlled by the government in any manner directly or indirectly, it argued.