Haryana: HERC slashes power tariff for agro industry

Providing a major relief to agro industry, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Monday announced creation of a special tariff category under which power consumption up to 20KW will be charged at the rate Rs 4.75 as against current tariff of Rs 7.05 per unit. The revised tariff for 2020-21 will be applicable from June 1, 2020.

“This was a long pending demand and will give a big boost to the diversification of the rural economy,” an HERC spokesperson said.

The HERC has also approved the proposal of discoms for introducing pre-paid meters. It will introduce a rebate of 5 per cent on the applicable tariff for consumers availing pre-paid facility. “This step will go a long way in improving the billing and collection efficiency,” the spokesperson added.

The domestic consumers, having consumption upto 150 units per month, shall continue to enjoy concessional tariff at Rs 2 per unit (0-50 units), Rs. 2.50 per unit (51-150 units).

Distribution and retail supply tariff for the domestic supply consumers up to consumption of 800 units per month has been reduced by 42 paise per unit. “For such consumers the electricity bill will reduce by about 10 per cent. The reduction is on account of subsidy being given by the state government and reduction by the HERC of the applicable tariff for the Category II tariff with per month consumption of 0-150 units from Rs. 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit with telescopic impact upto a monthly consumption of 800 units,” the spokesperson added.

The HERC, to cushion the electricity consumers from possibility of tariff hike given the difficulty faced by HT/LT Industrial Consumers, Commercial Consumers, Railways/DMRC, has not allowed Return on Equity estimated at about Rs 850 Crore to the Haryana Power Utilities — HPGCL, HVPNL, UHBVNL and DHBVNL,” the spokesperson added.

The HERC also directed discoms to install 10 lakh smart meters within six months and also provide pre-paid connections to consumers having smart meters. “Discoms should publish their performance parameters, so that the consumers know how their service provider fares in comparison to the peers. Haryana should have at least one city (Panchkula or a renowned tourist destination), which is fully solar powered, using Rooftop Solar Generation. The Backlog of Renewable Purchase Obligation should be cleared and will not be allowed to be carried forward beyond March 31, 2022,” HERC’s directions to discoms read.

