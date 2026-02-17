Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij breaks both legs in accident at home

There is uncertainty over Anil Vij's participation in Thursday's meeting regarding the upcoming Assembly session. (File photo)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has sustained fractures in both his legs after he slipped while taking a bath at home, sources said on Tuesday. Both his legs are in plaster and doctors have advised him to rest in bed for a month.

A video of Vij has surfaced on social media showing him sitting in a chair at home, with both legs placed on a table. Plaster can clearly be seen on the legs. Vij is also heard humming the song Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche.

Vij suffered a fracture in his left thigh bone (femur). He was first treated in Ambala and later taken to a hospital in Mohali for surgery.