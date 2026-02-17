Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij breaks both legs in accident at home

A video of Anil Vij has surfaced on social media showing him sitting in a chair with both legs placed on a table.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 17, 2026 02:17 PM IST
Anil VijThere is uncertainty over Anil Vij's participation in Thursday's meeting regarding the upcoming Assembly session. (File photo)
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has sustained fractures in both his legs after he slipped while taking a bath at home, sources said on Tuesday. Both his legs are in plaster and doctors have advised him to rest in bed for a month.

A video of Vij has surfaced on social media showing him sitting in a chair at home, with both legs placed on a table. Plaster can clearly be seen on the legs. Vij is also heard humming the song Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche.

Vij suffered a fracture in his left thigh bone (femur). He was first treated in Ambala and later taken to a hospital in Mohali for surgery.

The Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin on February 20. A business advisory committee (BAC) meeting has been called for February 19 to discuss the proceedings of the session.

Vij was supposed to attend this meeting, but due to fractures in both legs and doctors advising him to take rest for a month, there is uncertainty over his participation in the meeting. His supporters are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, in June 2020, Vij, who is among the senior-most MLAs in the Assembly, suffered a similar accident and fractured his legs. Later, he fractured his toe in May-June 2025.

In March 2019, during a BJP bike rally, Vij skidded off the road while riding a two-wheeler and sustained injuries to his eye and knee.

In January 2023, Vij met with an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway when a truck hit his escort vehicle, which rammed into the car he was travelling in. Vij was unhurt while his car got badly damaged. He was on his way from Ambala Cantonment to Gurgaon.

In December 2022, while travelling on the same expressway, the shock absorbers of Vij’s car broke down, but he escaped without injury.

