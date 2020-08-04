Haryana health dept website uploads details of Covid care hospitals, availability of beds

As per the document, a total of 42 hospitals have been declared as covid care hospitals for moderate and severe cases in Haryana. Another document also details the updated price for Covid-19 sampling fixed by the state. (Rerpesentational) As per the document, a total of 42 hospitals have been declared as covid care hospitals for moderate and severe cases in Haryana. Another document also details the updated price for Covid-19 sampling fixed by the state. (Rerpesentational)

Three days after a group of lawyers wrote to Haryana health minister Anil Vij, demanding that private clinical establishments declared as Covid care hospitals be asked to proactively disclose Covid-related information, including the protocols issued to them by the state– Haryana health website Monday uploaded details of all private hospitals equipped with handling Covid patients.

The documents uploaded on the website details the list of notified Covid hospitals in the state, both private and government. It also mentions the number of beds at each hospital and the number of beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients, along with the charges inclusive of taxes that can be incurred during the Covid treatment. As per the document, a total of 42 hospitals have been declared as covid care hospitals for moderate and severe cases in Haryana. Another document also details the updated price for Covid-19 sampling fixed by the state.

The non-profit organisation had demanded that the covid care hospitals be directed to proactively disclose information on the lines of suo motu disclosure envisaged under the RTI Act for public authorities. The organisation had demanded information on money to be charged by clinical establishments, particulars of organisations, powers and duties of officers, channels of supervision and accountability, particulars of any arrangement that exists for consultation with or representation by, the members of public in relation to formulation of its policy or implementation, among others, be made public through government health websites.

The demand had come following a report published by The Indian Express which enumerated an incident about a patient who who was refused admission by a private hospital and had passed away a few hours later.

