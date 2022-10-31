Haryana has written to Centre, sought restoration of its share in Panjab University, HC told

The state of Haryana has filed an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has written a demi official letter to the Government of India for initiation of the process of restoration of its share in Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Haryana government has submitted the application before the Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat.

The HC previously, while hearing a petition filed by Dr Sangeeta Bhalla, against the state of Punjab and others, had directed the Central Government, to consider the issue of conversion of the Panjab University, Chandigarh into a Central University. The matter will next be heard on March 2 next year.

“It is worthwhile to mention that the subject matter of this case is the provision of budget to be allocated to the Panjab University by different stakeholders. It is pertinent to mention that the state of Haryana has written a demi official letter dated July 31, 2017, and other letters to the Government of India for initiation of the process of restoration of state of Haryana’s share in Panjab University, Chandigarh, which is under consideration of Union Government,” mentioned the Haryana government’s application.

“No harm, loss or injury would be caused to the parties to the instant petition if the applicant is permitted to come on record and place all relevant facts and materials which are necessary for the proper adjudication of the issues raised in the present writ petition,” the plea further stated, while also seeking to be impleaded as respondent in the matter.