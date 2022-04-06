Haryana has rights on Chandigarh, will solve issue, says AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said AAP will solve the issue of Satluj-Yamuna link (SYL) canal and Chandigarh in 2025.

“Chandigarh pe Haryana ka poora haqq hai. Aadhaa Chandigarh Haryana ka hai aur aadha Punjab ka [Haryana has full right over Chandigarh. Half of Chandigarh belongs to Haryana, the other half to Punjab],” Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in-charge, said.

“The Centre should give half of each to both states along with Rs 20,000 crore for each. This should be the demand of the CM [M L Khattar]…so that separate capitals are formed,” he said. “If it is not possible, then in 2025 we will solve the SYL issue and the matter of Chandigarh as well, since we are in power in Punjab and we will win in Haryana (in 2024).”

Gupta was speaking to the media after a meeting with party representatives and volunteers of south Haryana zone in Gurgaon.