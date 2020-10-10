Haryana: Hansi businessman’s killing, loot incident was fabricated, say police

Police found trader Ram Mehar in Bilaspur.

Three days after it was reported to the police that a trader has been killed to loot Rs 11 lakh from him in Hisar district, the cops traced the trader concerned to Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The police had earlier recovered a burnt body from his car.

Hansi SP Lokender Singh said Friday that the police had received information about the alleged dacoity and murder of a trader, Ram Mehar, on the intervening night of October 6 and 7. Before it, Ram Mehar had called his family at 11:15 pm on October 6. “When the police reached there, it found a car was burning and a body inside it had completely burnt,” the SP said.

“After investigation, the police found Ram Mehar had not actually died, no incident of loot had taken place and the entire incident was fabricated. Today, the police found him in Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh. The police are looking for other angles of the story too. After further investigation, it will be known whose skeleton was found in the car. As of now, the involvement of others has not been established,” he added.

Earlier, several teams were set up to probe the matter under the supervision of Hansi SP.

It was reported to the police that robbers looted Rs 11 lakh from a trader before setting his car on fire near Bhatla village of Hisar district on Tuesday night. The trader, Ram Mehar, made desperate calls to a relative before the alleged incident.

In two phone calls, Ram Mehar told his nephew (bhanja) that his car has been cornered by the assailants who were in two cars and on two motorcycles.

“They are looting my money. They will kill me. Come fast near Bhatla village,” Ram Mehar purportedly told his nephew over the phone.

When the police reached the spot, a person was found burnt and the car was gutted. A resident of Datta village of Hisar district, Ram Mehar runs a factory in the neighbouring Barwala town.

According to the police, his nephew, Vikas, had withdrawn Rs 9.9 lakh from a bank to hand over the same to him.

