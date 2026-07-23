Haryana Police arrest accused in gym trainer murder after encounter

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More than a month after gym trainer Kapil Redhu was shot dead in public, the Haryana Police on Thursday arrested one of the accused following an encounter in which he allegedly opened fire on officers.
Redhu was shot dead at point-blank range on June 11, while he was conducting a morning training session in Hansi. The brazen attack was caught on camera.
According to the police, Rohit Yadav, 27, conducted reconnaissance for the murder and supplied weapons to the shooters. A resident of Bhurtana village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, he was arrested after an alleged police encounter near Putthi Mangal Khan village and charged with criminal conspiracy.
Yadav’s arrest comes 18 days after two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooters linked to the killing were shot dead in a joint operation by the Haryana Special Task Force and the Delhi Police.
According to the police, after receiving information that Yadav was hiding in the area, a police team surrounded the location. He allegedly opened fire and one of the bullets struck a police vehicle, prompting officers to retaliate. Yadav sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was overpowered at the scene, the police said.
He was initially taken to the General Hospital in Hansi before being referred to Agroha Medical College.
The police allegedly recovered an illegal pistol and around 10 live cartridges from Yadav’s possession.
“Rohit Yadav’s arrest will help investigating officials identify additional suspects and unravel the wider conspiracy behind the killing. We continue to investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its network in connection with the murder,” one of the investigating police officials said.
On June 11, around 5.25 am, Redhu was conducting warm-up exercises with several young men and a young woman near his gym at Fawwara Chowk in Hansi when two men arrived on a motorcycle. While the rider was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider had covered his face with a cloth and carried a backpack. The pillion rider got off the motorcycle and opened fire on Redhu, targeting his head and back. Redhu collapsed immediately.
During the shooting, a bullet fragment struck a woman participating in the warm-up session. She and the other men receiving training fled. Redhu was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Within hours of the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post by gang associate Harry Boxer. In the post, Harry Boxer, along with other gang members R D Dhariwal, Harman Sandhu and Vikram Kreedan, claimed they had planned the attack.
The post alleged that Redhu was the “main conspirator” in previous firing incidents at Sheikhpura and Dhani Puriya villages and had provided support for those attacks. The message further claimed that the gang had twice attempted to warn Redhu, but he allegedly ignored those warnings.
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