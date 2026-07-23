Haryana Police arrest accused in gym trainer murder after encounter

Haryana gym trainer Kapil Redhu was conducting warm-up exercises near his gym in Hansi on June 11 when he was shot dead at point-blank range. (File Photo)

More than a month after gym trainer Kapil Redhu was shot dead in public, the Haryana Police on Thursday arrested one of the accused following an encounter in which he allegedly opened fire on officers.

Redhu was shot dead at point-blank range on June 11, while he was conducting a morning training session in Hansi. The brazen attack was caught on camera.

According to the police, Rohit Yadav, 27, conducted reconnaissance for the murder and supplied weapons to the shooters. A resident of Bhurtana village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, he was arrested after an alleged police encounter near Putthi Mangal Khan village and charged with criminal conspiracy.