Haryana: Gurgaon tops the chart in rape cases, Panipat leads in kidnapping

From September 2017 till date there were 3,494 kidnappings of women, 2,320 molestation cases and 1,413 cases of rape registered across Haryana. (Representational Image) From September 2017 till date there were 3,494 kidnappings of women, 2,320 molestation cases and 1,413 cases of rape registered across Haryana. (Representational Image)

Crime against women, especially offences of rape, molestation and kidnapping are on the rise in Haryana as compared to previous years. While Gurgaon emerged as the ‘rape capital’ of the state, Faridabad was next in the list. Panipat leads the chart in kidnapping cases.

These figures were revealed in a reply submitted by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on a question raised by Congress legislator Jagbir Singh Malik during the second day of the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

Malik had asked the Chief Minister to reveal the number of cases registered pertaining to crime against women, before and after opening of Mahila Police Stations in the state.

While offences of rape, molestation and kidnapping registered an increase, there was a decline in dowry harassment and dowry death cases.

From September 2017 till date there were 3,494 kidnappings of women, 2,320 molestation cases and 1,413 cases of rape registered across Haryana. The dowry death cases during this period were 202, while 2,896 cases of dowry harassment were reported across the state.

According to figures of crime against women (From January 1 till June 30) tabled in the Vidhan Sabha Monday, 95 cases of rape were registered in Gurgaon, followed by 90 cases in Faridabad. During the same period, Panipat tops the chart with 325 kidnappings of women/ girls this year, followed by 268 in Gurgaon and 234 in Faridabad.

