Haryana: Gurgaon, Jhajjar may see red soon

The current list of red, orange and green zones of Haryana could change by the end of first week of May because of the surge in Covid cases in Jhajjar district, which has recorded 40 cases, including 12 in the last 24 hours. Besides Jhajjar, Gurgaon has recorded 26 cases, including six in the last 24 hours.

Considering the current count of active cases in these districts, Haryana government’s relaxations announced on Friday for MSMEs, commercial establishments, IT and ITeS units shall not be applicable in these districts, as a whole, once they figure in the red zone. However, the relaxations may be applicable in certain pockets if those are not covered under containment zones.

“In case the number of Covid-19 cases in any of these 14 districts reaches 15; all industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, would have to shut down their operations,” Haryana government’s guidelines issued Friday mentioned.

The state government says a majority of fresh cases in Gurgaon and Jhajjar are linked to Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi. This has prompted the Haryana government to completely seal borders with Delhi in Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

So far, Sonipat and Faridabad are in the red zone, while Mahendragarh and Rewari are in the green zone. The rest of Haryana’s 18 districts are included in the orange zone.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also hinted Saturday that “while there is a likelihood that Haryana’s five districts may get into green zone, there is a possibility arising that at least a couple of more districts will figure in the red zone”.

As per the Union ministry’s guidelines, an orange zone will be converted into a green zone only after it does not report any Covid case for 21 consecutive days.

Haryana’s coronavirus count Saturday reached 376, including 19 cases in the last 24 hours. Till Saturday evening, there were 129 active cases in the state. Of these, seven have been hospitalised for more than 14 days.

Five deaths of Covid patients have been reported from Haryana so far, including two in Ambala and one each in Faridabad, Karnal and Rohtak.

“We are still far better than many other states. But certain things happened due to which our count of Covid cases increased. Three factors are responsible for it. First, Tablighi Jamaat members in large numbers. Second, people from Haryana who work in Delhi and come back to Haryana daily — that also comprises a large number. It is unfortunate that our national capital has got a large number of Covid cases and Haryana touches Delhi on three sides, including Sonipat, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon. Third factor is pilgrims returning from Nanded. Although this factor resulted in a large increase in Punjab; in Haryana also certain areas are affected,” Khattar said.

Less chaos at the border

The situation at Gurgaon’s borders Saturday was comparatively less chaotic, police claimed. “There are some challenges that continue to exist, but today the traffic has been lesser and people also have been more understanding about the fact that this is being done for their benefit,” said DCP (Traffic) Chander Mohan

