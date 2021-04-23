Haryana: Chief secretary suggests 1-week lockdown in 2 districts, govt says keeping ‘close watch’

The Haryana government is yet to take a call on lockdown in Faridabad and Gurgaon. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Citing an alarming increase in Covid-19 infections in Gurgaon and Faridabad, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan Friday recommended the state government to impose at least a one-week lockdown in the two districts. However, the government is yet to take a decision on the suggestion.

In a letter marked to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij, Vardhan said, “It would be pertinent to note that out of the 9742 Covid positive cases in Haryana reported on April 22, 2021; 3553 alone were from Gurugram i,e. 36.47% of the State’s total tally. The number of new and active Covid cases in district Faridabad during the last four weeks is also showing an alarming growth/ trend. In view of the above mentioned facts, it is proposed the we may impose a week’s lockdown in Gurugram and Faridabad immediately so as to slow down the pace of infection/ spread of Covid-19 contagion.”

While the state government is yet to take any decision in this direction, the public relations department was quick to issue a statement. “As of now, no decision has been taken by the Government of Haryana on imposing lockdown in Gurugram/ Faridabad. However, the government is keeping a very close watch on the Covid situation and appropriate measures are being taken,” the statement read.

On April 23, Haryana reported 11,854 new cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,319 new cases and nine deaths were reported in Gurgaon, while Faridabad reported 1,450 new cases and eight deaths.

As per Friday’s Covid-19 evening bulletin, the active case count in the state crossed 64,057. The number of patients in critical condition was 1,814, including 1,634 on oxygen support and 180 on ventilator.