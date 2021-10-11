Haryana govt’s scheme to promote e-vehicles showing results: Pvt firm

“The Haryana government is giving a subsidy on the purchase of E-vehicles. This is a welcome step as EVs' will play a pivotal role in saving the environment," said Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, CEO and Founder of eWheelers. (Representational)

A Hyderabad-based company engaged in sale of electric vehicles online and delivering through offline, ‘E-Wheelers Mobility’, has claimed the Haryana government’s initiative to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the state has been showing results. The company has also set up its first centre in the state in Ballabgarh of Faridabad district to offer various services including delivery and charging of such vehicles.